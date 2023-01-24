Jan. 20, 2023
Brett Ronald Erdmann, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 20, at his lake home on Leech Lake in Walker. A visitation will take place from 5-6 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 6 p.m. Friday Jan. 27, at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Fargo. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services Saturday.
Brett was born Nov. 20, 1966, to Ronald and Jeanette (Botten) Erdmann in Williston, North Dakota. He grew up in Litchfield, and then Willmar, where he graduated High School in 1985. He went on to play Junior A hockey for USHL before attending college at River Falls, Wisconsin and then Concordia College studying business and communications.
Brett met Trisha (Wyum) at Concordia in 1986 and they married in 1992. They lived in Fargo for five years where Brett worked for Tharaldson Enterprises--learning the hotel business. After working for several different hotel companies in various states across the US, Brett and Trish founded New Leaf Hospitality in 2010. They were best friends and partners in business as well as life. The two of them worked side by side over the last 13 years, building their company from the ground up, starting with the development of Teddy’s Residential Suites and Little Missouri Inn & Suites in Watford City, North Dakota. These two properties were entirely their concept and Brett was proud to bring these top-tier projects to life in Western North Dakota, inevitably filling the gap that existed in the market. At the time of his death, Brett was CEO/President. He was a leader, partner, mentor, and friend to many; they became a part of his family. He loved a good story, a good laugh, a good game, a good time… but above all Brett loved his Lord and Savior, and he loved people; and we all knew it. Brett was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church in Fargo.
When Brett took a holiday from business he could almost certainly be found outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and boating whether it was at the Wyum farm in southeastern North Dakota, out in western North Dakota, or at their lake home. And if friends and family could be with him, those times were made even sweeter.
Besides Trisha, Brett is survived by his dad, Ron; sister, Rhonda Hendrickson (Olaf); mother-in-law, Katie; his brothers and sisters-in-laws; nieces and nephew; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Brett was preceded in death by his mother, Jean.
Arrangements entrusted to Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To view the livestream of Brett’s service and sign the guest book, please visit: www.Boulgerfuneralhome.com