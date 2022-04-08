April 6, 2022
Brian Robert Horstmann, 52, of Robbinsdale, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Robbinsdale. A Mass of Christian Burial for Brian will be at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. The Rev. Aaron Johanneck will be the Celebrant. Alice Nowak will be the organist and Mike Wendolek will be the vocalist. Ray Fiala will be the reader for the Mass. Congregational hymns are, "Here I am Lord", "Amazing Grace", "I am the Bread of Life", " Be Not Afraid", "Song of Farewell" and "How Great Thou Art." Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. A visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 followed by a prayer service at The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Further visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the funeral home Monday, April 11. Casket bearers are, Jason Pawlicki, Kyle Pawlicki, Ken Posusta, Ron Schmidt, Bob Wraspir and Brian Wosmek. Honorary casket bearer is Daryl Pawlicki.
Brian was born on June 11, 1969 to Robert L. and Diane M. (Schultz) Horstmann at the Hutchinson Hospital. He attended the Catholic and public schools in Silver Lake and graduated in 1987.
Brian was a longtime mechanic at Forbes Auto and later worked at Tow Master. He enjoyed fishing, muscle cars and motorcycles, lifting weights and being outdoors. He was always willing to give a helping hand to people. While a resident at the nursing home he enjoyed eating and having company.
Survived by his mother Diane M. Horstmann of Lester Prairie; daughters, Shawna, Brandi, Hailey, and Samara; a brother Ross Horstmann; and significant other Lisa Blazinski; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his father Robert L. Horstmann in 1988; a sister Jennifer Lynn Horstmann in 2017; and by his grandparents, Henry “Hank” and Luverna Horstmann and Joe and Agnes Schultz.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to mareshfuneralhome.com