Dec. 22, 2019
Bruce R. Peterson, 72, of Hutchinson passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home in Hutchinson surrounded by family. Funeral services were Friday, Dec. 27, at Riverside Assembly of God Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Bruce Robert Peterson was born March 13, 1947, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Don and Margaret (Prieve) Peterson. Bruce was baptized as an infant on April 13, 1947, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on June 10, 1962, both at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1965. Bruce furthered his education at Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, Texas, and then at Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he received his bachelor’s degree in business.
On Aug. 7, 1970, Bruce was united in marriage to Noreen Peterson in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Sonja and Andy.
On May 3, 1980, Bruce was united in marriage to Rebecca Heffern in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Chad and Marc. Bruce and Rebecca resided in Hutchinson and shared 39 years of marriage.
Bruce began his career working with his dad, Don, at Don Peterson Construction. He then moved on as an adjuster for 28 years with insurance companies Hartford, Auto Owners and Grinnell Mutual. Bruce continued his successful career by working as a courier for more than 10 years with Glencoe Regional Health. Bruce served on the Hutchinson City Council from 1977 to 1981.
Bruce had an awesome love for sports, especially college sports, anything Minnesota Gophers and even a little Tennessee Volunteers. He also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. One of Bruce’s greatest sports was fishing. This is where he felt most at peace, especially when fishing with family and friends.
One of Bruce’s greatest joys was spending time with his wife, kids and grandchildren. He never took this precious time for granted and never failed to leave them with a laugh and a smile.
Bruce was a member of Riverside Assembly of God Church in Hutchinson. His faith in Jesus Christ was the most important thing to him, sharing that faith even more so. As Revelation 21:4 says, “There shall be no more pain.”
Bruce passed away and went home to our loving Lord on Sunday, Dec. 22, at his home surrounded by family, at the age of 72 years. Blessed be his memory.
Bruce is survived by his wife Rebecca Peterson of Hutchinson; children, Sonja Muellerleile of Hutchinson, Chad Peterson and his wife, Shawna, of Farmington, Andy Peterson and his wife, Cortney, of Crossville, Tennessee, and Marc Peterson and his wife, Stephanie, of Apple Valley; grandchildren, Riley and Jaden Peterson, Alia and Nyla Muellerleile, Grant and Olivia Peterson, and Asher Peterson; siblings, Gary Peterson and his wife, Marilyn, of San Antonio, Texas, Mary Peterson of Grand Forks, North Dakota; many other relatives and friends.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Don and Margaret Peterson; sister Carol Cleary; father-in-law Alton Clapp; and mother-in-law Millie Simonton.
