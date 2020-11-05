Oct. 20, 2020
Bruce Riemann, 62, of Palm Bay, Florida, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Oct. 20 in hospice care. Private family services are at a later date.
Bruce was born April 12, 1958. We will hold him close in our hearts, never to be forgotten. Grief never ends. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It is the price of love. As the lyrics go to one of his favorite songs, "Dream On" by Aerosmith:
"Sing with me, sing for the year
Maybe tomorrow, the good Lord will take you away
Dream on"
Bruce will be lovingly remembered by his wife JoAnn (Trick) Riemann. Dad (Pops) to Sara and Kyle. Beloved Papa to three sweet grandchildren.
Until we meet again.