Bruce S. Rethlake, 84, of Litchfield passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A public gathering of family and friends is 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at St. Philip Catholic Church in Litchfield. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield. Memorials are preferred to the Litchfield Community Education's Jr. Golf Program, 307 E. Sixth St., Litchfield MN 55355. The Rev. Jeff Horejsi officiating. Organist is Mary Bolek. Song leader is Patrick Hanson. Musical selections are “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “The Gift of Finest Wheat,” “How Great Thou Art,” and “The Hand of God Shall Hold You.” Urn bearers are Bruce’s grandchildren.
Bruce Steven Rethlake was born Oct. 21, 1935, in Litchfield. He was the son of Bernard and Florence (Cropp) Rethlake. Bruce was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. He was a graduate of Litchfield High School Class of 1953.
On April 28, 1956, Bruce was united in marriage to Darlene Stitz at St. Philip Catholic Church in Litchfield. This marriage was blessed with three children, Pam, Leslie and Brian. Bruce and Darlene resided in Darwin Township, rural Litchfield, and farmed the Rethlake family farm. They shared 55 years of marriage together until Darlene passed away Oct. 19, 2011.
In 1966 he was employed by 3M in Hutchinson and retired after 30 years having worked as a supervisor, first responder, CPR instructor, and as a member of the HAZMAT response team.
Bruce was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church, served on the Darwin Township Board as a clerk and supervisor for over 20 years, and served in the Minnesota National Guard.
He enjoyed bowling, golfing, woodworking, welding and crafting. He also enjoyed traveling, motorcycle touring and playing cards with friends. He loved to dance with Darlene and he always put his family first.
Bruce is survived by his children, Pam Rethlake-Homolka and her husband Doug of Savage, Leslie Valiant of Litchfield, and Brian Rethlake and his wife Jane of Litchfield; grandchildren, Ashley Rethlake-Homolka, Emily (Scott) Lewis, Jennifer (Justin) Ogg, Matthew (Andrea Anderson) Valiant, Leah Rethlake and Amber Rethlake; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Beckett Lewis, Colten, Kallen, Isabelle and Abigail Ogg, and Desi, Wyatt and Lyanna Valiant; sister Beatrice Wallmow and her husband Howard of Litchfield; and many other relatives and friends.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Florence Rethlake; wife Darlene Rethlake; and siblings, Greg Rethlake, Marlys Mouser and Jeanene Rethlake.
