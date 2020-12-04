Dec. 3, 2020
Buddy Walter Christensen, 89, passed away Thursday Dec. 3, at the Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. Family and friends may gather for a walk-through visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. Interment will be in the Ripley Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7. Military Honors will be provided by the Litchfield Military Honor Guard. A recording of the private family service will be available to view on his obituary.
He was born in Porter, to Walter and Rachel Christensen. He graduated from Echo High School in 1953. He proudly served in the Korean Conflict and his family is proud of him. He married lone Marietta Rosenow at St Paul's Lutheran Church June 8, 1957. The story is that he chased her till she caught him. Budd and lone made their home in Minneapolis where they raised three children. He had a career with Northwestern Bell for 26 years, working in Minneapolis and then transferring to Willmar in 1976.
Budd and lone sold their family home in Minneapolis in 1976 and moved to a hobby farm in Grove City, which they had purchased in 1973. Budd retired from Ma Bell as he called it in 1982 and he didn't slow down. He worked for area farmers, was a truck driver and then a rural mail carrier out of Grove City. Buddy loved county fairs and purchased a mini-doughnut machine and trailer and made the best donuts around called them “Onnies Doughnies”. Budd also kept a huge garden growing "Budd's Spuds" and sweet com, which sold at the end of the driveway on Highway 4 and at local stores. He loved his orange tractors. Buddy was also a founding member of the Manannah Snowblazers for 42 years. He groomed and rode the snowmobile trails and helped organize Manannah Daze. Buddy was a sportsman and loved deer hunting, fishing on his pontoon at Joe's Last Resort on Big Lake and the annual guys fishing trip. He was a member of the Grove City Lions for 33 years. He loved to play horseshoes and won two Minnesota State Championship awards. He has built horseshoe courts in many towns so others can enjoy his sport. Budd and lone spent 24 winters in Donna, Texas as snowbirds playing more horseshoe, cards and organizing bean bag tournaments. He was so proud of his grandchildren and loved to attend their sports activities and games. Buddy loved sharing moments with his son Wayne about the Twins and Vikings and especially enjoyed watching the State High School Basketball Tournaments.
Budd is survived by his wife lone of 63 years; daughter Lonna (Gary) Kruchten of Farmington; and sons, Wayne of Bumsville, and Kyle of Kimball (Wendy Wagner-Foley); six grandchildren, Megan Vosejpka (Bradley), Neil Kruchten (Kristin), Nicholas Christensen (Kelsey), Andrea Kaiser (Ryan), Lindsey Knaus (Matthew), Katie Zoller (Andrew); and 12 great-children. Buddy is also survived by his sister Arlene Waller and many nieces and nephews.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Ida Belle Gillund; and brothers-in-law, Jerome Walle,r and Don Gillund.
