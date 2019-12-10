Dec. 5, 2019
Burdella Mary Main, 93, died peacefully Thursday, Dec. 5, at Ecumen Oaks Assisted Living in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 S Grade Rd SW, Hutchinson, with visitation beginning one hour prior and lunch to follow.
God looked around his garden and found an empty place. He then looked down upon this earth and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful. He always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering. He knew you were in pain. He knew that you would never get well on earth again. He saw that the road was getting rough and the hills are hard to climb. So he closed your weary eyelids and whispered, "Peace be thine". It broke our hearts to lose you. But you didn't go alone. For part of us went with you the day God called you home. Burdella loved this poem and wanted it included to remind us all that life is sweet but death is sweet relief.
Burdella managed to make 93 years young look beautiful and she made us smile and laugh until the very end. The last thing Burdella said to her son before she slipped into her last hours of rest were, “I’m ready to see Dad.” Dad and God were ready for Burdella also, our most beautiful angel.
Burdella Mary Meyer was born on the family farm outside of Wells, Minnesota, Aug. 23, 1926. She was the only daughter of William and Esther Buendorf Meyer. Burdella had one older brother Manville Meyer. Upon graduation from beauty college, Burdella went back to the Wells/Alden area to work. She eventually opened her own business.
Burdella met William Roscoe Main, native of Tracy, proud marine and teacher extraordinaire, shortly after the end of WWII. They fell in love, married Aug. 19, 1948, and lived a 68-year love story until Bill’s death in 2016. Burdella and Bill lived in Faribault for most of their married life and had four children, Stuart William Main, Roxanne Mary Pulkrabek, Robert Ross Main and James Brett Main. Both Bur and Bill loved the beauty of Northern Minnesota and the family spent many, many summers enjoying the Park Rapids area. Bur and Bill eventually retired there and also spent many winters in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
Burdella is survived by her children and their spouses, Stu (Lois), Roxi (Dave), Rob (Kitura) and Jim (Mary); her much loved grandchildren, Erin, Hana, Lilly, Jackie, Justin and Ashley; and her many beautiful, talented and adored great-grandchildren.