Feb. 18, 2023
Burton Lee “Buz” Rumrill, 83, of Silver Lake passed away Saturday at Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. A celebration of life and reception will be at the Rumrill-Tschimperle Field in Silver Lake in June 2023. His final resting place will be at the Bohemian National Cemetery near Silver Lake.
Buz married his beloved wife Georgia Amonson on Aug. 2, 1968 in Madison, South Dakota. Their marriage lasted 54 years, raising three children and juggling Buz's coaching schedule. Buz was a teacher for over 27 years. He began a teaching and coaching career in Marietta, South Dakota in 1962. His teaching career took him to Ipswich, South Dakota and then ended up moving the family to Silver Lake. Coaching was very important to Buz and he was the head football coach for the Lakeites 9-man team. At Silver Lake High School, his football teams won the state championship in 1983 and 1987. In 1999, he was inducted into MFCA Coach's Association Hall of Fame. In 2012, he was inducted into the MSHCA Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Coach Buz was beloved in the Silver Lake community. His life's passion was coaching kids of every athletic ability in many sports. He worked to encourage each athlete to reach their full potential. He enjoyed coaching with his assistant Dan Tschimperle. Buz was a referee for volleyball and an umpire for baseball and softball when he wasn't coaching. He helped out the community coaching many sports and teaching driver's training in his free time. He enjoyed running into his former students, always recalling their graduation year. Buz was a member of the Silver Lake Lions Club. Before he became ill, he enjoyed watching the Prep Bowl games with the other high school football coaches, which brought him much joy. Buz was a huge University of Minnesota Gopher Football fan and held season tickets for many years. Buz and his friends traveled to see the Gophers play in all of the Big 10 stadiums and postseason bowl games. Buz enjoyed playing cards and cribbage with all of his buddies. Together with his wife and children, they enjoyed traveling as a family to the Black Hills of South Dakota.
Buz is survived by his wife, Georgia; three children, Timothy (Beth) Rumrill of Silver Lake, Beth Johnson of Edgemont, South Dakota, and Jon (Kimberly) Rumrill of Watertown; his beloved grandchildren, Brittany Cianelli, Morgan (Colt) Trebesch, Kaleigh Rumrill, Samuel Johnson, Ashley Johnson, Elin Rumrill, Peder Rumrill; great-granddaugher, Norah. His grandchildren and great-grand child brought him much joy in his life.
His death was preceded by his parents.
Memorials are preferred to GSL Sports.
