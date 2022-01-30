Jan. 19, 2022
Burton "Kuch" Kucera, 93, of Brownton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service was Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Brownton. Clergy officiating was The Rev. R. Allan Reed. Pianist was Dawn Wolter. Congregational hymns were "Old Rugged Cross" "Onward Christian Soldiers" and "Jesus Christ Has Risen Today". Honorary urn bearers were Travis Rannow, Eric Rannow, Stratan Kucera, Brandon Karg, Samantha Kucera, Hailee Kucera, Dylan Kucera. Urn bearer was Lloyd Schmidt. Military Honors were by Brownton American Legion Post #143
Burton "Kuch" Dwayne Kucera was born on June 13, 1928, in Spring Grove. He was the son of Fred and Louise (Borson) Kucera. Burton was baptized as an infant, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. He received his education in Brownton, and was a graduate with the Brownton High School class of 1947. He furthered his education at vocational school in Minneapolis, for 18 months.
Burton entered active military service in the US Air Force on Dec. 3, 1948, in Minneapolis, and served his country during the Korean War. He received an Honorable Discharge on Sept. 2, 1952, at Lockbourne AFB, Columbus, Ohio, and achieved the rank of Pvt.
On Sept. 22, 1954, Burton was united in marriage to Lila Hoppe at Central Lutheran Church in Mason City, Iowa, by The Rev. Harold Kruger. This marriage was blessed with five children, Sandy, Steven, Tracy, Tammy, and Mike. Burton and Lila resided in Hutchinson and later moved to Brownton in 1957. They shared 61 years of marriage until Lila passed away on Nov. 16, 2015.
Burton was the owner and operator of Abbott's electronics in Hutchinson. He retired in 1988. Burton was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton where he held many titles, including trustee, treasurer, and janitor. He was also a member of the Brownton school board. Burton was the Post Commander for the McLeod County Legion as well as the Brownton American Legion Post #143 and a member of 40+8. He was also a member of the Brownton Fire Department.
Burton enjoyed fishing, hunting, and bowling. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Burton passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, at the age of 93 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Burton is survived by his children, Sandy (Robert) Rannow of Glencoe, Steven Kucera of Watertown, South Dakota, Tracy (Arnie) Jorgensen of Hutchinson, Tammy Kucera of Brownton, Mike (Elizabeth) Kucera of Midlothian, Virginia; grandchildren, Travis Rannow, Eric Rannow and his fiancé, Jennie Winter, Stratan Kucera, Brandon (Holly) Karg, Dylan Kucera, Samantha Kucera, Hailee Marie Kucera; three great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Bargmann, Beckett and Ethan Karg; many other relatives and friends.
Burton is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Louise Kucera; wife Lila Hoppe; sister Nathalie "Snookie" Weedman and her husband, Lyle.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.