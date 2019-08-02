July 30, 2019
Caleb Robert Karnitz, 11, of Hutchinson, formerly Cottage Grove, died Tuesday, July 30, in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Church of St. Philip, Litchfield, with a 6:45 p.m. prayer service. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Church of St. Philip. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield.
Caleb Karnitz, son of Jason and Susan (Larson) Karnitz, was born in Woodbury, Minnesota, Oct. 4, 2007. He was baptized and received his first communion at Church of St. Rita in Cottage Grove. He attended preschool at Rose of Sharon and elementary school at Grey Cloud Elementary in Cottage Grove, and Park Elementary in Hutchinson.
Caleb was an energetic, bright light. He was known as happy, kind, full of immense spirit and very polite. He loved the outdoors. Boating, fishing and swimming were his passions. He had just learned to water ski this summer. He was so proud of his very own boat that he purchased from the neighbors. He ran through many tanks of gas fishing and exploring Belle Lake. He was a stickler for the rules, even knowing which fish must be released back into the lake. He recently passed his ATV safety course and was so proud of his accomplishment. He enjoyed playing video games with his friends and his iPad was always close by. He loved his family and was a great big brother to Lexi.
Caleb left this world enjoying life and doing what he loved. Family and friends will remember his admiration for Jimmy’s Johnny’s, outrageous blow up Christmas displays, his favorite foods, pizza rolls with lots of ketchup, chicken nuggets and Subway cold cut sandwiches.
He is survived by his proud parents Jason and Susan Karnitz, and sister Lexi, of Hutchinson; grandparents, Galen and Chris Larson, Michael (Wendy) Karnitz and Karen (Ryc) Lyden; great-grandparents, Jerry (Kathy) Thissen and Robert (Ramona) Sloan; uncles and aunts, Andy (Nicole) Larson and Joel (Tanya) Karnitz; cousins, Joshua, Braden, Zach and Olivia; and many other extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Betty Lou Thissen, Myrwin and Jane Larson, Dorothy Sloan and Norbert and Lula Karnitz; uncle Patrick Larson; and cousin Darrin Karnitz.
The family will be starting a memorial to introduce special needs children to the joy of fishing. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
