Aug. 23, 2022
Calvin F. Johnson, 90 of Litchfield, died on Tuesday Aug. 23, 2022 at his home in Litchfield of natural causes in his sleep. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield with lunch to follow at the funeral home. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com
Calvin “Cal” Frank Johnson, the son of Frank and Pearl (Habel) Johnson was born on Jan. 19, 1932 in McLeod County. He graduated from Hector High School in 1949 and also attended Willmar Technical College. Throughout his life Cal lived in south east Hutchinson, Cosmos, Lake Lillian and Litchfield. He was a member of the United Methodist Church and the NFO. He was a foster parent, enjoyed fishing, dancing, playing cards and farming.
Calvin is survived by his nieces and nephews, Elton (Carla) Johnson, Robert (Lavonne) Johnson, Diane (David) Aras, David (Anne) Fisher, Daniel (Sherry) Fisher and Darlene Anderson; special friend, Flora Breseth; and many other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Pearl; brothers and sisters Elton (Althea) Johnson, Grace (Bernard) Torbert, Mildred (Oliver) Anderson and Mae (Gerald) Fisher; and many nieces and nephews.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com