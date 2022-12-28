Calvin Merton Peterson, 92, died Dec. 21 at Ebenezer Ridges Health Center in Burnsville. The cause was congestive heart failure, complicated by COVID.
A celebration of Calvin’s life will be held this spring, the date to be announced by his family.
Calvin was born in Litchfield in 1930 and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1950. After graduation, he traveled to California where he worked on B-29s for the Boeing Company in Sacramento. Later, he returned to Minnesota where he found a job as a cabinet maker for Boyd’s Custom Cabinets. He also met the love of his life, Audrey Beckstrand. The two married and -- with their three sons -- made their home in Coon Rapids.
Calvin and his family loved to camp, fish, hunt, and travel. He often talked about how much fun he had with the Beckstrand family when he and Audrey visited her parents and siblings in northern Minnesota. He also loved woodworking, both on the job and as a hobby. He learned intarsia, a form of wood sculpting. He sold those creations — including hobby horses and rocking chairs — at craft shows. Two eagles he sculpted can be seen hanging at the Eagles Clubs in Litchfield, and in Leesburg, Florida.
He is survived by his sons, Charles (Mary) Peterson and Daniel Peterson; his sister, Carole Wendt; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey; his parents, Christian and Elvera Peterson; his sister, Myrna Maher; his son, Steven Peterson; his granddaughter, Alicia Peterson; and his brothers-in-law, William Wendt and Marvin Maher.
Calvin leaves behind many friends who have enjoyed his wit and good humored curiosity. He said he thought people were like books. He wanted to learn about them and hear their stories.
When he knew the end of his life was near, he said, “I’m headed down that last road now, but that’s OK. I’ve had a good life and a lot of fun.”