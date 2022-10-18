Oct. 2, 2022
Camilla Ann Katlack passed away peacefully at Assumption Community Home in Cold Spring, on Oct. 2, 2022, surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. Philips Catholic Church in Litchfield. A prayer service will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday followed by a visitation prior to the service.
Camilla was born on July 1, 1932, to Peter and Louise Werner on a farm in Rose Creek. Her family later moved to a farm in Meeker County where she attended District 15 country school, and later graduated from Litchfield High School in 1950. After graduation she moved to Washington D.C. where she worked for the FBI searching fingerprints. She married Thomas A. Katlack on May 4, 1957. They lived in Elizabeth, New Jersey for seven years and had three sons while there - Thomas, Michael and Steven. They then moved back to her family farm in Meeker County where she had her last child, Jean. Besides being a full-time mother to her four children, Tom's two younger brothers came to live with them after his parents passed away. Camilla happily raised them as her own. When the children had grown, she spent her time working in a greenhouse as a 4-H leader and became a master gardener for the Extension Service. She was also heavily involved with the Forest City Stockade, the G.A.R. Hall, and was a proud member of the Saint Gertrude's church choir and sewing group. She also joined the Litchfield Writer's Group and began publishing poems and short stories. She loved reading, classical music, playing cards, bird watching, and enjoyed researching family history.
Camilla is survived by her three sons, Thomas Katlack, Michael (Vonnie) Katlack, Steven (Meg Frazier) Katlack; granddaughters, Vahna (Tyler) Decker, Kessa (Kyle Grafin) Ahlbrecht, Mikalynn (Spencer) Waddell; and grandson Duncan Katlack; three great grandchildren, Camilla Decker, Owen Garfin and George Garfin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Thomas; sisters, Margaret, Lorna and Anita; and daughter Jean.