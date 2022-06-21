June 19, 2022
Carl M. Miska, 46, of Rosemount and formerly of Silver Lake passed away on Sunday, June 19, at Fairview-Southdale Hospital in Edina. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. The Rev. John Hayes will be the Celebrant. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 24 at The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Further visitation will be Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Carl was born on March 28, 1976 in Hutchinson, the son of Dale and Sharon (Pilarski) Miska.
Carl graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1994. While in high school, Carl was a heavy weight wrestler who made it to State. He also studied at Ridgewater College in Hutchinson.
He was employed as a project engineer at Pioneer Plastics in Eagan.
His most important thing in his life was his daughters!
Carl was an avid sports trading card collector and a sports fanatic. He also enjoyed watching movies especially those that had John Wayne and Elvis in them.
Survived by wife Alicia; daughters, Taylor and Rachel; parents, Dale and Sharon Miska; siblings, Andrea “Andi” (Greg Alberts) Miska, Scott Miska and Luke (Kristine) Miska; nieces and nephews, Nathan, Peyton, Alexa, McKenna, Trey Joseph “T.J.”, Jordan, Drew, Paysen and Rowan; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Odella Miska, Phil and Helen Pilarski; and by an uncle Glen Pilarski.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.mareshfuneralhome.com