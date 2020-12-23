Dec. 21, 2020
Carol A. Mons, 73, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, Dec. 28, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. John Pasche officiating. Organist is Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns are “What A Friend We Have In Jesus”, “Just A Closer Walk With Thee”, “In The Garden”, and “Joy To The World”. Casket bearers are Carol’s grandchildren, Justin and Brittany Mons.
Carol Ann Mons was born April 15, 1947, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Ralph and Delores (Flemming) Kerr. Carol was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1965.
On July 10, 1965, Carol was united in marriage to Gary Mons at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Jason and Jill. Carol and Gary resided in Hutchinson. They shared 55 years of marriage.
Carol was employed as a clerk for the United States Postal Office in Buffalo Lake, and later at Coolidge, Arizona until her retirement in 2011. She was also a bus driver for the Hutchinson Bus Lines.
She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, counted cross stitch, walking, and camping. Carol especially enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and sleepovers with her great-grandchildren.
Carol passed away Monday, Dec. 21, at Hutchinson Health, at the age of 73 years. She is dearly loved by her family, children, and grandchildren. Blessed be her memory.
Carol is survived by her husband Gary Mons of Hutchinson; children, Jason Mons and his wife Nina, of Hutchinson, Jill Mons of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Justin Mons, and Brittany Mons; great-grandchildren, Emalyse Moreno, and Kairo Moreno Mons; sister Diane Bakken and her husband Roger, of Hutchinson; brother James Kerr of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Delores Kerr; sisters, Patricia Cohrs and her husband Donovan, and Darlene O’Neil.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.