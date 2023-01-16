Jan. 1, 2023
Carol Darlene Briggs, 84, of Hutchinson passed away Jan. 1 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf, organist was Bev Wangerin, song leaders were Linda Evenson and Patti Hoerner, soloist was David Skaar, singing "Beautiful Savior." Music selections were "In the Garden," "Shepherd Me, O God," "I Am the Bread of Life," "Song of Farewell" and "Children of the Heavenly Father." Eulogist was Kristin Briggs, reader was Patrick Betker, and urn bearer was Ty Bollin.
She was born Feb. 9, 1938, in Hutchinson, the daughter of Edward and Atheline (Bonde) Betker. She was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She was reconfirmed in 1961 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Carol received her education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School class of 1956. She furthered her education at the University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State University. Carol graduated in 1960 with a bachelor's degree in education.
On June 29, 1961, Carol was united in marriage to Martin "Marty" Briggs at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Kristin and Paul. Carol and Martin made their home in Hutchinson where they shared 58 years of marriage until Martin passed away on June 12, 2020.
Carol had a passion for teaching. She taught at Park Elementary School in Hutchinson. She was later employed at Ridgewater College in Hutchinson for more than 15 years in the Resource Center before retiring in 1994. She was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge with her friends, skiing, and going for long bicycle rides. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
She is survived by her children, Kristin Briggs, Paul (Tania) Briggs of Lino Lakes; grandchildren, Brita Kaczmarek, Haley Briggs, Keira Briggs, Andrew Briggs; great grandchildren, Ty, Vinnie, Jaden; siblings, Gordon Betker of Hutchinson, Nancy (LeRoy) Mackedanz of Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Clara Betker of Hutchinson; brother-in-law, Jim Waldron of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Atheline Betker; husband, Martin Briggs; siblings, Gloria (Donald) McKimm, Roger Betker, Sandra Waldron; and sister-in-law, Barbara Betker.
