Sept. 7, 2019
Carol "Corey" A. Johnson, 68, formerly of Litchfield, died Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral home in Litchfield, with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Funeral service will be Saturday, Sept. 14, at Jerico Lutheran Church in New Hampton, Iowa. Family and friends may gather an hour prior to the service a church. Interment will be in Jerico Lutheran Church Cemetery near New Hampton, Iowa.
Carol Annette Johnson was born to Marcus and Alice Kaiser Cordes March 14, 1951, at Rice Lake Wisconsin. She was the second of five children. She was baptized into the Christian faith April 1, 1966, at Zion Lutheran Church, Almena, Wisconsin. The family later left the farm and lived in several locations in Wisconsin while Marcus worked in the University of Wisconsin agricultural soils and division. Marcus later decided to enter the ministry. The family moved to Minneapolis while he attended Augsburg College and Northwestern Lutheran Theological Seminary. They subsequently moved to Deer River, Minnesota, where Carol was confirmed in 1966. After ordination, the family accepted a call in Gibbon, where Carol graduated from High School in 1969. Carol attended and graduated from Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, where she acquired the nickname Corey, which most of her friends and family called her.
On July 30, 1972, she was united marriage to David Johnson at Augustana Lutheran Church in Gibbon. Her father Marcus performed the ceremony.
Following their honeymoon, David was stationed with the U. S. Army in Taegu, Korea, in 1972. Taegu was one of the few locations in Korea that allowed dependents. So, Corey was able to join him from just before Christmas of 1972 until July of the following year. They had to live off post and had very primitive conditions, but as newlyweds, they were able to weather the conditions. Corey returned to Minnesota. Dave came back in September. They were then sent to Little Rock, Arkansas, where they stayed until discharge in February 1975.
Following discharge from the Army they moved to Clear Lake, Iowa, where Corey was employed at EF Johnson Company as an administrative assistant to the president.
In 1977, their daughter Sara was born in Mason City, Iowa. In 1981, they moved to Litchfield, where Corey found her true calling as the veteran service technician for Meeker County. She truly loved working for the well-being of veterans, wives and widows, helping to guide them through the confusing paths of securing their benefits. Her compassion and love for “her veterans” kept her in this position until she retired in 2014.
In 1998, Corey and Dave were able to finally realize their dream and bought their first small lake cabin in Ottertail County. In 2006, they purchased their present cabin on Lake Roosevelt in Emily. This was a year-round home where she spent as much time as possible during her retirement. She truly loved the lake and was very active in the lake association, RALALA, working to protect the lake and environment. She was also very focused on taking even more beautiful sunset photos from the deck. Her best times were taking grandson Zachary to Owls and Things for ice cream, and looking for special “treasures” to buy.
Corey was preceded in death by her father Marcus Cordes; mother Alice (Twila) Cordes; and many other aunts, uncles and loved ones.
She is survived by her loving husband David Johnson of Emily; daughter Sara Kellogg (and Eric) of Rogers; grandson Zachary Kellogg of Rogers; sisters, Mary Decko (Art) of Ramsey and Susan Cordes-Green (Bob) of Fargo, North Dakota; brothers, Randy Cordes (Patti) of Watertown and David (Bucky) Cordes of Cottage Grove; and family members and friends.
“We love you to the moon and back Nana”
