July 5, 2020
Carol D. Brown, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Woodstone Senior Living. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with interment in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Gail Lehn and Song Leader was Lucy Newcomb. Musical selections were “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Softly and Tenderly,” “Amazing Grace” and “I Am The Bread Of Life.”
Carol Dorothy Brown was born June 21, 1943, in St. Paul. She was the daughter of Joseph and Edna (Haug) Jancsek. Carol was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her Catholic faith as a youth. She received her education in St. Paul and was a graduate of the Alexander-Ramsey High School Class of 1961.
On Sept. 13, 1969, Carol was united in marriage to Gerald Dorvin Brown at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in St. Paul. Carol and Gerald have resided in Hutchinson since 1975. They shared 50 years of marriage.
Carol owned and operated Brown’s Flower Shop in Hutchinson for 30 years. She retired in 2005.
Carol was an active member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson where she was part of the Council of Catholic Women. She was also a member of different garden clubs.
Carol enjoyed gardening and traveling. She was a collector of many things and loved her four dogs. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
When Carol needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson on Jan. 7, 2019. She passed away there on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the age of 77 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Carol is survived by her husband, Gerald Brown of Hutchinson; sister Lois Bergerson of Circle Pines; brother John Jancsek of Australia; sister-in-law Alice Jancsek of the Twin Cities area; brother-in-law Steven (Vickie) Brown, of Kensington; many other relatives and friends.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Edna Jancsek; brother Robert Jancsek.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.