Carol Edna (Brinkman) Axt, 85, of Hutchinson, formerly of Glencoe, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Ecumen Pines Assisted Living in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, with interment following at the church cemetery. The Rev. Daniel Welch officiating. Organist is Yvonne Schuette. Soloist is Kevin Axt ~ “The Lord’s Prayer”. Congregational hymns are “Rock of Ages” & “How Great Thou Art”. Casket bearers are Carol’s grandchildren, Nicholas Axt, Christopher Axt, Elizabeth Anderson, Zachary Radunz.
Carol Edna Axt was born Aug. 22, 1935, in Glencoe. She was the daughter of Art and Ella (Meyer) Brinkman. Carol was baptized as an infant Sept. 15, 1935, and later was confirmed in her faith as a youth May 15, 1949, both by Rev. Alfred Streufert at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Her confirmation verse was Psalm 27:4. She received her education in Glencoe, graduating with the Glencoe High School Class of 1953.
On Nov. 27, 1954, Carol was united in marriage to Darwin Axt by Rev. A. H. Fellwock at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Carol and Darwin made their home in Glencoe. After Darwin passed away, Carol made her home in Richmond and Hutchinson. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Kevin and Jilann. Carol and Darwin shared more than 39 years of marriage until Darwin passed away Dec. 31, 1993.
Carol worked at Green Giant in Glencoe and 3M Company in Hutchinson. After 30 years at 3M, she retired in January 1991. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Carol was also a member of the Hutchinson American Legion Auxiliary Post #96.
Carol enjoyed bingo, pull tabs, solitaire, jigsaw puzzles, reading and decorating for Christmas. She loved to watch the Minnesota Twins, the Vikings and a devout watcher of Days of our Lives. Carol also enjoyed being with the family dogs. Family was very important to her and she treasured the time spent with them and her friends.
Carol passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Ecumen Pines Assisted Living in Hutchinson, at the age of 85 years, 4 months and 21 days.
Blessed be her memory.
Carol is survived by her son Kevin Axt and his significant other Katie Dwinnell, of Eden Valley; daughter Jilann Axt and her husband Mike Schiesl, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Nicholas Axt and his wife Renae, Christopher Axt and his significant other Kelli, Elizabeth Anderson and her husband Luke, Zachary Radunz and his wife Kayla; great-grandchildren, Emma Axt, Isabella Axt, Devin Axt, Garrett Axt, Gavin Anderson, Quinn Anderson, Baby Radunz coming May 2021; sister Arlaine Farber of Annandale; sisters-in-law, Jeannette Brinkman of Glencoe, Lorna Brinkman of Glencoe; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Art and Ella Brinkman; husband Darwin Axt; brothers, Leon Brinkman, Earl Brinkman; brotheriInlLaw Walter Farber.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online obituaries and guestbook available at mcbridechapel.com.