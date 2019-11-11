Sept. 30, 2019
Carol E. Grove, 84, of Prior Lake passed away Monday, Sept. 30, at McKenna Crossing in Prior Lake. Memorial service was Saturday, Nov. 9, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Sara Hein. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Soloist was Lucy Newcomb performing “Supermarket Flowers.” Congregational hymns were “Rock of Ages” and “Amazing Grace.” Urn bearer was Collin Grove.
Carol Ellen Grove was born April 5, 1935, in Hutchinson, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Clarence and Emma (Denison) Nelson. Carol attended Hutchinson schools through 11th grade, when she transferred to Minneapolis School of Business to finish her education.
Carol was working in Minneapolis when she met her husband Gail Grove. Carol and Gail were married at Vineyard United Methodist Church Oct. 16, 1955, moving to Plover, Iowa, the first years of their marriage and returning to Hutchinson in 1960. The marriage was blessed with three children, Lisa, Mitchell and Kyle. Carol and Gail enjoyed retirement, having many wonderful adventures traveling to several countries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Caribbean Islands. They enjoyed many winters as “snowbirds” at their home in Mesa, Arizona.
Carol was a loving wife, mother and grandmother with a wonderful sense of humor, who was known for her quick wit and clever pranks.
Carol is survived by her husband Gail Grove; daughter Lisa (Rip) Johnson of Medina, Washington; sons, Mitch (Lisa) Grove of Shakopee and Kyle (Sherry) Grove of Apple Valley; seven grandchildren, Steele (Florentina) Johnson, Cutter (Jackielyn) Johnson, Quincy Johnson, Kevin Grove, Collin (Hailey) Grove, Keenan Grove and Taylor Grove; sister Rylda (Duane) Buske; and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Emma Nelson; and granddaughter Star Johnson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.