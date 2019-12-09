Dec. 5, 2019
Carol J. Hilgemann, 73, of Jamestown, North Dakota, passed away Dec. 5 at Ave Maria Village in Jamestown. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Jamestown.
Carol was born June 1, 1946, in Mobridge, South Dakota, daughter of Emanuel and Mary (Kranzler) Lorenz. She grew up and attended school in Aberdeen, graduating from Aberdeen in 1964.
On Aug. 27,1966, she was united in marriage to Ralph Hilgemann. They made their home in Jamestown, North Dakota, raising their sons, Richard and Scott.
Carol held various jobs in the Jamestown community including jobs at White Drug Cafe, Taco John's, Wal-Mart and St. John's Academy prior to retiring.
Carol was active in the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary. She held all offices including president of Jamestown aerie 2000-01. She was elected state president 2004-05 and regional president 2006-07. Carol also received the local "Mrs. Eagles" award several times along with State Woman of the Year. She was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2012. She also volunteered at the 20 Below Club and Heritage Center.
Carol is survived by her husband Ralph, her children, Richard (Kathy) of Jamestown, North Dakota and Scott (Rikki) of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Rebekah and Jacob of Jamestown, North Dakota and Mary, Jerome and Jennifer of Hutchinson; sisters, Joyce (Bob) Mentzer, Aberdeen, South Dakota and Irene (Cy) Kaiser of Aberdeen, South Dakota.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather Carl Bohling; brothers, Richard, Emil and Howard Lorenz; sisters, Martha Schmierer, Bernice Walther, Erma Lorenz and Viola Lorenz.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Home on the Range, 16351 Interstate Highway 94 Sentinel Butte, North Dakota 58654, or Hospice of Jamestown, North Dakota.
Arrangements by Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown, North Dakota. Online condolences may be shared at eddyfuneralhome.com.