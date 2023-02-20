Feb. 8, 2023
Carol Kay Mitchell, 70, of West St. Paul, passed away Feb. 8, surrounded by her family and friends at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. Funeral service will take place at 12 (noon) Friday, Feb. 24, with a visitation one hour prior at Hutchinson Seventh Day Adventist Church in Hutchinson. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Carol Kay Mitchell was born on Jan. 23, 1953 in Hutchinson, to Ernest and Ella Mae (Worlie) Domschot. She was baptized as an infant on Dec. 13, 1953 and was later confirmed in her faith on March 19, 1967 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She participated in synchronized swimming and cheerleading as a youth and went on to college in St. Cloud to pursue a career as a hairstylist.
On Dec. 1, 1973, Carol was united in marriage to Edward Arthur Mitchell, also of Hutchinson. They were blessed with two children, Tania and Casey. She was very active in her children’s lives and enjoyed being involved, whether it was teaching Sunday school, attending sporting events or participating on the figure skating board. She worked and managed Kut & Kurl Salon for many years before pursuing a career at Hutchinson Technology, where she eventually became a production manager. They resided in Hutchinson until 1995 and then moved to Richmond, Wisconsin, where she continued to work for Hutchinson Technology. Carol and Ed eventually moved back to Minnesota to the Twin Cities area. Carol took a new position at Merrill Corp., again as a manager, where she eventually retired.
They were blessed with four grandchildren, Marcus, Ella, Aleksa and Lyla. They were the joy of their lives. They loved spending time with them, as well as friends and family. They were married for 45 years before Ed passed away on May 17, 2018.
For the past several years, Carol enjoyed her retirement with her partner, Ernest Coleman, where they lived together at The Winslow retirement community in West St. Paul. She was very happy. She will be greatly missed.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ella Mae Domschot; husband, Edward Mitchell; and brother, Ron Domschot.