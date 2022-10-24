Oct. 22, 2022
Carol Alice Grochow Nuwash, 87, of Silver Lake, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family graveside services for Carol will be at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Bohemian National Cemetery.
She was born on Jan. 3, 1935 in Brownton, the daughter of Richard and Lillian (Henschel) Grochow.
Carol was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. She graduated from Brownton High School in 1952 and enjoyed participating in choir, band and other activities. After graduation, Carol worked for the Glencoe Telephone Company.
On Aug. 13, 1956, Carol Grochow and John Nuwash were joined in holy marriage at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. God blessed their marriage with three children. Carol and Jack raised their children on the Nuwash family farm north of Silver Lake. For over 20 years she worked at 3M in Hutchinson. She was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. Carol had belonged to the McLeod County Homemakers, the Red Hat Society, and the McLeod County Historical Society.
Carol most enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling, photography, painting, antiquing, collecting jewelry, garage sales, genealogy, and polka music. Carol and Jack were fond of spending their winters in Edinburg, Texas, for more than twenty years, where they had many friends.
Left to cherish her memory are three children, Kathryn (Greg) Palmquist of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, Robert Nunvar of Silver Lake and Bruce (Rebecca) Nuwash of Chariton, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Anne Palmquist, Carl (Savannah) Palmquist and Claire (Nathan) Palmquist Heimstead; Ivy, Lily and Anton Nunvar; Courtney Duin (Travis), Brittany (Rory) Engels and Hillary (Aaron) Cooper; three great grandchildren, Talia and Holden Engels and Nolan Cooper; sister Janet Beilke of Glencoe.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Nuwash; her parents, Richard and Lillian Grochow; her siblings, Wallace (Marjorie), Willard, Ray, Roy, and Norman Grochow; and her sister in-law Geraldine (Alvin) Dobis of Hibbing.
Memorials to The Nuwash family may be sent c/o P.O. Box 257, Silver Lake, MN 55381
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.mareshfuneralhome.com