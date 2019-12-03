Nov. 24, 2019
Carol J. Rath, 73, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with private family interment in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Buffalo Lake. Officiating was the Rev. Brian Nehring. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Congregational hymns were “Peace in the Valley” and “How Great Thou Art.” Honorary urn bearers were Carol’s nieces and nephews. Urn bearer was her son, Mark Froemming.
Carol Jean Rath was born Aug. 4, 1946, in Hutchinson, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Emil and Irene Victoria (Johnson) Rath. Carol was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. She received her education in Buffalo Lake and was a graduate of Buffalo Lake High School Class of 1964.
In Carol’s younger years, she lived in the Twin Cities until she made her home in Hutchinson in 2008. Carol was blessed with one son, Mark Froemming.
Carol was employed as a printing assistant at the University of Minnesota Printing Service in Minneapolis until she retired in June 2006. Carol was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She was also a volunteer at the Hutchinson Health Auxiliary Thrift Shop.
Carol enjoyed reading a good book, scrapbooking and walking. She also enjoyed playing the card game canasta and traveling with her sisters. Carol especially cherished spending time with her family and friends.
When Carol needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at Harmony River Living Center Sept. 5, 2019.
Blessed be her memory.
Carol is survived by her son Mark Froemming and his wife, Patricia, of New Ulm; stepgrandchildren, Courtney Jakes of New Ulm and Cody Jakes of New Ulm; stepgreat-grandson Tyson of New Ulm; former husband Bill Froemming of Hutchinson; siblings, Shirley Brelje of Hutchinson, Kathleen Ehlers of Utah, Linda Reading and her husband, Charles, of Hutchinson, Richard Rath and his wife, Rheba, of Missouri and Donna Marschel and her husband, David, of Buffalo; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Emil and Irene Rath; nephews, Brian Ehlers, Scott Ehlers and Jim Brelje; and brothers-in-law, Howard Brelje and LeRoy Ehlers.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.