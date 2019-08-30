Aug. 28, 2019
Carol Lynne (Savela) Severud, 77, of Lake Park, formerly of Hutchinson and Oakes, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, after her ten-year battle with Alzheimer’s. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, with visitation starting at 2 p.m., at Dahlstrom Funeral Home in Oakes, North Dakota.
Carol was born Dec. 25, 1941, to Edward and Alice (Mursu) Savela in Minneapolis. She graduated from West High School, Minneapolis. While attending St. Cloud State, she met David Knutson and they were married shortly thereafter. Together, they raised two children, Dana and Mike, in St. Louis Park. David passed away in 1972.
Carol met David Severud and they were married in 1974. They moved to a generous plot of land in Oakes, North Dakota. They enjoyed golfing, hunting, gardening, horseback riding and crafting. David passed away in 1995.
Carol moved to Hutchinson in 1997 and began her career at Walmart until her retirement in 2010. She moved to Sunnyside Care Center in 2013 where she lived out the rest of her days.
Carol is survived by her children, Dana (Charlie) Maddock and Michael Knutson; granddaughter Samantha Maddock; stepchildren, Kim Severud, Barb (John) Wermerskirchen, Tim Severud, Paul (Robin) Severud and Amy (Mike) Dols; sister Katherine Olson; nephew Kyle (Kay) Rouzer; and many other loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Alice; first husband David Knutson; second husband David Severud; and stepson Scott Severud.