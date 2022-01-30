Jan. 19, 2022
Carol Ann Zieman, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, Jan. 28, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Carol was born Aug 20, 1940 in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Arthur and Anna (Papesh) Malchow. Carol was baptized as an infant on Aug. 31, 1940 and later confirmed in her faith as a youth on June 21, 1952. She received her education in Hutchinson, she attended Bear Lake School, later the Hutchinson Public School and graduated with the Hutchinson High School class of 1958.
On July 15, 1961, Carol was united in marriage to Darvin Zieman at St. Anastasia Catholic Church Library in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three children, Dale, Debra, and Rick. Darvin and Carol resided in Hutchinson. They shared 55 years of marriage until Darvin passed away on Aug. 20, 2016.
Carol held employment at a variety of businesses throughout the years including Christiansen Produce, S & L Store, Quade's Sporting Goods, 3M and Target. She retired from 3M in 1996 and went to work at Target part time. Carol was a member of Gas Holes and Saturday Night Cruisers Car clubs. She was also a member of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and enjoyed spending time there with family. Carol was an active member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church and also attended Sunday services with Darvin and family at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Carol enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, where she grew and tended her beautiful flower beds on their farm. Carol and Darvin raised many animals on their Sunny Acres Game Farm northeast of Hutchinson, including white tail deer, exotic pheasants, partridge, quail, ducks, geese, peacocks and turkeys. She had a passion for birds; Carol and Darvin also had a pet cockatiel for over 20 years. It was Carols' constant companion at the farm after Darvin passed away. She always made sure the wild birds were fed daily outside year-round which brought many varieties of birds, especially the cardinals and the pileated woodpeckers, to watch. Carol loved going to her son Dale's cabin on Lake Washington and taking family pontoon rides around the lake. She was also an avid bingo player; often traveling to Chaska to play with her son Rick. In their retirement years, Carol and Darvin enjoyed traveling in their motor coach to Arizona, Texas, and Florida. They made friends from all different places and kept in contact with most of them. Carol engaged in social media; she was often on Facebook keeping up with her family and friends. She was thankful for this as a way to socialize when she couldn't get out. Carol loved her family and truly cherished the time she spent with them.
Carol passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson, at the age of 81 years. Blessed be her memory.
Carol is survived by her children, Dale (Shari) Zieman of Hutchinson, Debra (Brett) Guthmiller of Maple Grove, Rick (significant other Sarah Gray Johnson) Zieman of Minnetrista; grandchildren, Bradley (fiancé Kelsey Trelstad) Zieman, Jessica (Joseph) Kvam, Breanna (significant other Chad Dilworth) Guthmiller, Chantle (significant other La Sivangsa) Guthmiller, and Derek Guthmiller, Kassandra (fiancé Ryan Olson) Zieman, and Benjamen Zieman; great grandchildren, Keola Guthmiller-Burns, Xander Zieman; step mother-in-law Marilyn Zieman, of Wisconsin; sisters-in-law, Janice Klabunde, Patricia Schmidt, Sharon Zieman; brother-in-law, Curtis (Pamela) Zieman; many other relatives and friends.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Anna Malchow; husband Darvin Zieman; father and mother-in-law, Martin and Mabel Zieman; brothers-in-law, Delbert Klabunde, Gary Zieman, Charles Schmidt.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.