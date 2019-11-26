Nov. 24, 2019
Carolyn S. Draxten, 87, of Litchfield died Sunday, Nov. 24, at St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. Family and friends may gather for visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Arndahl Lutheran Cemetery
Carolyn Serene Draxten, daughter of Arthur and Lillian (Ecklund) Nelson, was born June 11, 1932, in Litchfield. She grew up in the Rosendale area and graduated from Grove City High School in 1950. She continued her education at a school of cosmetology. Carolyn worked as a beautician and homemaker. For a short time, she owned her own shop in Spicer.
On Nov. 10, 1957, she was married to Dudley Draxten in Arndahl Lutheran Church. They made their home in Litchfield and she continued to work as a beautician. For several years she worked at Bethany and Emmanuel homes, in the salon. She was an active member at Zion and enjoyed being a part of the sewing circle. Carolyn was a devoted wife and always made sure Dudley had breakfast before he left early in the morning for work. She enjoyed reading and found it to be very relaxing. She referred to it as her “sleeping pill.” She also enjoyed taking rides by the old farm place and talking to her sister on the phone. She lovingly referred to her cats as “pests” and listened to WCCO every morning. Carolyn enjoyed her family and they will fondly remember her smile and laughter.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel Draxten of Long Prairie and Anthony Draxten of Lakeville; grandchildren, Karissa (Christopher) Chevallier, Ian Draxten, Morgan (Travis) Braton and Derek Draxten; great-grandchildren, Kirsten, Tyler and Emily Draxten, Sienna Chevallier and Madilynn and Taelor Braton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister Marilyn (Toots) Hafstad.
