April 30, 2020
Carolyn A. Hochsprung, 89, of Hutchinson passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A memorial service will be at a later date.
Carolyn Ann Hochsprung was born July 3, 1930, in McLeod County. She was the daughter of Adry and Violet (Hofrock) Peik. Carolyn was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Zion Methodist Church in Brownton. She received her education at the Brownton Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1949. Carolyn continued her education for two years at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and then two more years at St. Cloud State University.
On July 22, 1950, Carolyn was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, William “Bill” Hochsprung, at Zion Methodist Church in Brownton. Carolyn and Bill had three children, Lee, Terry and David. Bill and Carolyn resided on a farm in Sumter Township. They later moved to Glencoe, and lastly Hutchinson. Bill and Carolyn shared 68 years of marriage until Bill passed away Jan. 26, 2019.
Carolyn was employed as a teacher at the Brownton Public School, the Winthrop Public School, and then the Glencoe Public School. She retired in 1992. Carolyn was an active member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson where she sang in the church choir. She was also a member of the community choir.
Carolyn enjoyed traveling, fishing, gardening and singing. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends. Many other kindergarten students remember her as an excellent teacher.
Blessed be her memory.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Terry Hochsprung and his wife Joyce of Stewart, David Hochsprung of Hutchinson; daughter-in-law Julie Hochsprung of Little Falls; grandchildren, Stephanie Kerbage and her husband Roger, Karl Hochsprung and his wife Gina, Travis Hochsprung and his wife Rose, Laura Wagner and her husband Joe, Paul Hochsprung and his wife Jacquelynn, Phillip Hochsprung and Katie Hochsprung; great-grandchildren, Lily Anne Hochsprung and Jacob Lee Hochsprung; sister Jane Schluesner and her husband Ken of Cosmos; and many other relatives and friends
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Adry and Violet Peik; son Lee Hochsprung; and sister Mary Nygaard.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.