March 1, 2020
Carrie Lynn LaMott, 54, of rural Silver Lake passed away on Sunday, March 1, at her residence. A memorial service for Carrie LaMott will be Saturday, March 7, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. The Rev. Joshua Arndt will officiate.A time of gathering will be Friday, March 6th from 4-8 p.m. at Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. A prayer service will be held at 8:00 p.m. Further visitation will be Saturday morning, March 7th at the church one hour prior to services.Honorary urn bearers will be Lauren and Dakota LaMott. Urn bearers will be Riley, Camden and Raelynn LaMott.
She was born March 2nd, 1965 in Little Falls, the daughter of Harvey and Diane (Miller) Fritz. She was born and raised on a farm and lived on one her whole life. Carrie enjoyed her cats and all animals. She loved watching and spending time with her grandchildren! Carrie enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. Carrie also was fond of going out with friends to eat and then back to play cards.
Carrie was employed as a para professional at The Glencoe-Silver Lake School District. Carrie was very attached to her special-needs children. She also engaged in farming. Carrie was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie.
Survived by her husband Bruce A. LaMott; children, Brady (Sarah) LaMott of Glencoe and Tyler (Jessica) LaMott of Cologne; grandchildren, Riley, Camden, Lauren, Raelynn and Dakota; her mother Diane Fritz of Randall; sister Carla (Keith) Wolfe of Browerville; brother Michael Fritz of Randall; her father-in-law Edwin LaMott; many other relatives and friends.
Carrie was preceded in death by her father Harvey Fritz and by her mother-in-law Dorothy LaMott.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to mareshfuneralhome.com