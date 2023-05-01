April 24, 2023
Carroll "Hammer" John Hamblin, 81, of Hutchinson passed away April 24 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Friday at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Fort Ridgely Cemetery, Ridgely Township, Nicollet County. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Glenn Meyer. Pianist was Jane Rannow. Instrumental music: "It Is Well With My Soul" and "The Old Rugged Cross". Congregational hymns: "Jesus Loves Me", "Rock Of Ages" and "In The Garden". Honorary urn bearers were, Cassandra Retzlaff, Lydia Johnson, Seifidin Retzlaff, John Retzlaff, Adam Nelson. Urn bearers were Benjamin Menk and Sydney Nelson.
He was born Jan. 31, 1942 in Beaver Township, Iowa, the son of Karl and Jennie (Hennessey) Hamblin. He was baptized as an adult in Brownton, and he received his education in Glencoe through the ninth grade.
He entered active military service in the United States Army on Sept. 21, 1967, in Glencoe, and served his country during Vietnam. He received an honorable discharge on April 26, 1969, at Fort Lewis in Washington, and achieved the rank of specialist 4th class.
On Jan. 2, 1994, he was united in marriage to Marlene Rannow in Hutchinson. This marriage blessed Carroll with four step-children, Elizabeth, Chip, Kimberly and Nichole. Carroll and Marlene resided in Hector and Stewart before moving to Hutchinson. They shared 29 years of marriage.
Carroll was employed by Glencoe Manufacturing, Mueller & Sons and Form-a-Feed, before retiring in 2007. He was a member of American Legion Post 96 and VFW Post 5102.
He enjoyed listening to and watching the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings, fishing, bowling, fill-in puzzles and playing cards. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Hamblin; stepchildren, Elizabeth Retzlaff of Minneapolis, Chip (Mary) Retzlaff of Newport News, Virginia, Kimberly (Jeff) Nelson of Albert Lea, Nichole (Steve Butterfield) Menk of Wood Lake; step-grandchildren, Cassandra Retzlaff, Seifidin Retzlaff, John Retzlaff, Adam (Megan Lindley) Nelson, Sydney (Sam Kahler) Nelson, Lydia (Steven Enriquez) Johnson, Benjamin Menk, great-grandchild, Canelo Enriquez; siblings, Ruth Mathews, Francis Hamblin, Darrell Hamblin, Harold (Violet) Hamblin, Josie (Jerry) Kales, Bill (Marilyn) Hamblin, Ron Hamblin; sisters-in-law/brothers-in law, Yvonne Hamblin, Angie Rannow, Jan Bakken, Bea (Dick) Goetsch, Rick (Linda) Rannow, Chris (Jim) Kalenberg, Ken (Jane) Rannow; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Jennie Hamblin; siblings, Viola (Joe) Wurzberger, Raymond Hamblin, Virgil Hamblin, Donnis (Harvey) Beneke, Gale (Joann) Hamblin, Anna Hamblin, Ann Hamblin and Erwin Mathews; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Dorothea Rannow; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Eleanor (Roger) Hoff, Helen Renstrom, Ray Rannow and Warren Bakken.
