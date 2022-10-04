Oct. 1, 2022
Cassandra A. Roediger, 35, of Litchfield, died surrounded by loved ones on Saturday Oct. 1, 2022 at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Oct. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield.
Cassandra Ann Roediger, the daughter of Keith and Mary (Masters) Roediger was born in Willmar, on Sept. 2, 1987. She was baptized on Peace Lutheran Church in New London. She lived near New London until moving to Litchfield in 1992. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 2006 and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Cassandra was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome at a young age which created many challenges for her over the years; however, she lived with it with grace, teaching many life lessons to her caregivers along the way. As an adult she moved into the MCCH group home and attended Litchfield ProWorks for many years where she developed a circle of friends. She enjoyed spending time with family, watching movies, listening to music and attending community activities through caregivers.
She is survived by her parents, Keith and Mary Roediger of Litchfield; sisters, Carissa (Justin Wagner) Swanson of Litchfield, and Abby (Garrett Meyer) Roediger-Meyer of Anoka; nieces and nephews Andon Wagner, Adriana Swanson, Owen Wagner, Aaliyah Swanson and Waylynn Wagner; grandmother, Estella Masters; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Phyllis Roediger and Sherman Masters.
