March 9, 2020
Catherine A. Otto, 76, of Stewart, passed away on Monday, March 9, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Visitation was held on Friday, March 13, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Interment was held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Trinity Cemetery in Lynn Township, McLeod County, Minnesota. Honorary Casket Bearers were Trevor Stoltenburg, Ashton Stoltenburg, Stephanie Bernier, Sarah Elliot, Ashley Bernier, Derek Bernier, Jessica Bernier, Katy Bernier and Jenni Bernier. Casket Bearers were Jeremy Bernier, Jeremiah Acosta, Jerry Bernier, Wayne Bernier, Ronald Bernier and Dennis Bernier
Catherine Ann Otto was born Sept. 17, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois. She was the daughter of Ira DuWayne and Lucille Charlotte (Albrecht) Hastings. Catherine was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church in White Bear Lake. She received her education in White Bear Lake and was a graduate with the White Bear Lake High School Class of 1961.
On July 10, 1982, Catherine was united in marriage to Alvin Wallace Otto at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. They shared 37 years of marriage.
Catherine was employed in the production department at 3M until her retirement in 2005. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Catherine enjoyed gardening, flowers, traveling and electronic games. She especially enjoyed spending time with her dog along with family and friends. Catherine also enjoyed attending plays at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres and Old Log Theatre.
Catherine passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 76 years. Blessed be her memory.
Catherine is survived by her husband Alvin “Al” Otto of Stewart; children, Jerry Bernier and his wife Lori, of Hanska, Wayne Bernier of Hutchinson, Ronald Bernier and his wif, Maria, of Broomfield, Colorado, Cheri Acosta of Sarasota, Florida, Dennis Bernier of Silver Lake; 15 grandchildren;11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Lynn Hastings of Pine City, many other relatives and friends.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents Ira and Lucille Hastings; brother Kenneth Hastings; grandson Wayne Bernier Jr.
