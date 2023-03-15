March 8, 2023
Catherine Jenness, 98, of Dover, New Hamshire, died March 8, at Spring Village in Dover surrounded by family. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rochester, New Hamshire, April 29, with a private burial at the family's convenience at the Friends Cemetery, Meaderboro Road, Rochester, New Hampshire.
Catherine was born at home on her family's farm in Hutchinson on Jan. 10, 1925 to the late George W. and Amy (Allen) Benjamin. Catherine, who was nicknamed "Kitty" by her brother as a child, grew up and worked on the family farm with her three brothers and three sisters.
Kitty attended grade and high school in Hutchinson Schools and briefly attended the University of Minnesota until she joined the US Navy as a cook. When she returned to St. Paul, she met Murray Jenness at a Methodist Church. Catherine and Murray were married April 2, 1949 and were married for 62 years before Murray passed in 2011.
In the 1950s, Kitty got a license to sell insurance, and with Murray became a part of the Jenness & Jenness Insurance Agency in Rochester, New Hamshire. When Murray's father Myron died in 1961, Murray and Kitty continued as owners and officers, operating the Jenness & Jenness Agency. She retired in 1984.
Catherine was involved in the community as an active member of the First Methodist Church in Rochester, a member and secretary of the Cocheco Grange #81, and as a leader of the Countrysiders 4H Club for children in the area.
She was predeceased by her husband, Murray Jenness; two brothers, Allan Benjamin and Donald Benjamin; two sisters, Elizabeth Benjamin and Margaret Erickson; and son Clifford W. George.
Her survivors include sister, Evelyn Henke of Clarkrange, Tennessee; brother, David (Darlene) Benjamin of Hutchinson; four children, Patricia J. (James) Thompson of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, Linda J. (John) Cormier of Slatersville, Rhode Island, Steven M. (Donna) Jenness of Mission Viejo, California, and George B. (Elizabeth) Jenness of Rochester, New Hampshire; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Richard) Scully of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, Paige (Greg) Hall of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Jeffrey George of Cincinnati, Ohio, Joan Yamaguchi of Kissimmee, Florida, Catherine (James) Seiler of Westford, Massachusetts, Benjamin (Rachel) Thompson of Winter Garden, Florida, Alex (Jessica) Jenness Snohomish, Washington, Jillian (Paul) Wheeler of North Smithfield, Rhode Island, and Michael Jenness of Dover, New Hampshire; eleven great-grandchildren, Claire and Charlotte Scully, Gavin, Gage and Phinley Hall, Mikoto, Christian and Jasmine Yamaguchi, Cabot and Abigail Wheeler, and Libby Seiler.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund at First United Methodist Church, 34 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.