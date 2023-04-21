April 17, 2023
Catherine M. Meierhofer, 82, of Eden Valley, passed away Monday, April 17, at Garden View Assisted Living in Watkins. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. The Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the church and one hour prior to the services Saturday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m. Friday at the church.
Catherine was born Oct. 21, 1940 in St. Martin to Joseph and Catherine (Heinen) Rausch. She married Harold Meierhofer on Jan. 30, 1969 in St. Cloud. Catherine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, as well as a devoted sister. She attended St. Cloud Business College and worked as a bookkeeper before marrying and embracing life as a partner on the farm. For sixteen years she also worked at Litchfield Precision Components/Innovex. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church. Catherine enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, sudoku, and gardening. Catherine was a mother first and foremost, a natural caregiver, faithful, and always put others before herself.
Survivors include her sons and daughters, Greg (Ana) of Boston, Massachusetts, Carol Wiek of Nashville, Tennessee, Ken (Sharri) of Kansas City, Missouri, Steve (Sharon) of Shorewood, Loren (Amanda) of Eden Valley, Dale of Rogers, and Kristi (Brian) Meglic of Shoreview; sisters and brother, Dorothy (Tom) Koshiol of St. Cloud, Jeanette Steichen of St. Joseph, and Donald (Maggie) Rausch of St. Martin; grandchildren, Derek (OdoFemi), Aaron, John, Ashley, Grace, Paige, Dylan, Caleb, Noella, Benjamin, Cole, Cooper, and Hudson; and great grandchildren, David and Amiyah.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold on Nov. 23, 2021; son, Gary on Jan. 26, 2023; sisters, Mildred Meierhofer, Arlene (Aloys “Red”) Meyer, and Margaret (Cyril) Scherer; and brother-in-law, John Steichen.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley. Obituary, guest book and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com