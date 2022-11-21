Oct. 21, 2022
Cathy Ann Rasmussen, PhD, 53, of Marshall, Wisconsin, formerly of Hutchinson passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 21, 2022 at Madison, Wisconsin, St. Mary's Hospital. A Celebration of Life was Nov. 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, Hutchinson.
Cathy was born May 16, 1969 in Hutchinson to Donald and Barbara (Tews) Rasmussen. She graduated in 1987 from Hutchinson High School. She received her Bachelors in biology and chemistry at Macalester College, then received her Masters in biochemistry at the University of Madison, Wisconsin, followed by a PhD in cell and molecular biology. Cathy dedicated her career advancing groundbreaking technologies from laboratory to patient, first as a pivotal member of the pioneering team at Stratatech in Madison, Wisconsin and later as executive director of the Forward Bio Institute at the University of Wisconsin. She was a leader in regenerative medicine and a mentor to many throughout her life. She was an advocate for women in the biohealth and biotechnology fields through Women in BioHealth. Her legacy will continue to those she mentored.
On Sept. 5, 2009, Cathy was married to Mark Rurup at their home.
Outside her accomplishments, Cathy loved to travel and garden. She was active in theater, music, home remodeling, genealogy and costuming. She leaves behind a large, diverse group of friends and associates.
Cathy is survived by her beloved husband Mark; cherished step-daughter Rowan of France; her parents, Donald and Barbara Rasmussen; brother Allen (Lisa) Rasmussen; nephews, Andrew (Kim) Rasmussen, Cody (Maddie) Rasmussen, Ryan and Trenton Rasmussen; niece Alyssa (Brian) Woitas; three great nephews, Kyle, Lane and Ryder Woitas.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Emil and Ruth Tews and Einer and Lillian Rasmussen.
Cathy will be dearly missed. Blessed by her memory.