Oct. 10, 2019
Cecil E. Hall, 91, of Litchfield died Oct. 10, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Zion Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Lake Ripley Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by Litchfield Military Honor Guard. Memorials are preferred to Litchfield Lions Club or Zion Lutheran church.
Cecil Edward Hall, son of Carl and Astrid (Peterson) Hall, was born Oct. 20, 1927, in Atwater, Minnesota. He graduated from Atwater High School in 1945 and later graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in animal husbandry. He served in the Army during the Korean War in Atlanta, Georgia.
Cecil was united in marriage to LaNea Brown Nov. 6, 1953, at Arndahl Lutheran Church. Throughout his life Cecil lived in Atwater, St. Paul, Boyd, Clarkfield, Madison and Litchfield. He worked for Farmers Union Insurance, was a mail carrier and a postal service clerk. He was an active member and audio-visual lead at Zion Lutheran Church, a member of the National Farmers Union, American Legion, Old Wise Lutheran Seniors (OWLS) and Meeker County DFL. Cecil was active in the community and was a dependable driver for the council on aging and drove many patients to appointments. In retirement, Cecil and LaNea traveled in their RV to Texas each winter. Cecil enjoyed videography, bicycling and square dancing with his wife of 64 years. He loved reading and learning about health, science and politics.
He is survived by his children, Kevin (Audrey) Hall of Sugar Land, Texas, David (Laurie) Hall of St. Cloud, Steven (Danny Della Lana) of Minneapolis and Margene (David) Vessel of St. Paul; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother Ralph (Caroline) Hall of Atwater; and sister Carol Nelson of Hinkley.
He was preceded in death by his wife LaNea; parents Carl and Astrid; and brother-in-law Norman Nelson.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com