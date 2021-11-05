Nov. 2, 2021
Cecilia “Lemmie” Graham, 84, passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2021 at her home on Clear Lake near Watkins, to her eternal home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home in Litchfield. The funeral service will be at Lake Union Evangelical Covenant Church in rural South Haven at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Lemmie (Manuel) Graham was born in Watkins. She graduated from Saint Cloud School of Nursing and the University of Saint Francis. She served as Infection Control Registered Nurse at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. Upon retirement Lemmie and Ron moved to their Clear Lake home with their two horses – a childhood dream come true for Lemmie.
She was known for her ever-present beautiful smile and her devotion to her faith, her family, and her friends. When Lemmie was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2018, she continued her positive outlook into hospice care at home in 2020 until the day she passed.
For 17 months, Lemmie presented a smile and a daily thank you to her Ecumen of Litchfield Hospice team led by Registered Nurse, Shelly Hank and Nursing Assistant, Jen Welte. The family expresses its sincere appreciation for the exceptional, compassionate, and loving care provided to Lemmie by the entire Ecumen Hospice team - allowing Lemmie and Ron to enjoy being together at home.
She is survived by her husband, Ron of 62 years; daughters, Glory (Todd), Ginger, Gretchen (Gary); sons Gregory (Joan), Garrick (Roxanne); daughter-in-law Christy (Randy); 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by son Grant.
