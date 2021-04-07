April 2, 2021
CelieMae M. Draeger, 84, of Gibbon, passed away Friday, April 2, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Funeral service was Wednesday, April 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gibbon, with interment following in the church cemetery. The Rev. Steven Bauer officiated. Organist was Karin Bauer. Congregational hymns were "How Great Thou Art", "Jesus Lead Us On", and "Be Still My Soul". Casket bearers were Tylor Fenske, Joseph Wassman, Justin Draeger, Ryan Draeger, Curt Wendland, and Tim Bruns.
CelieMae Martha Draeger was born May 13, 1936, in Bismarck Township, Sibley County. She was the daughter of Arthur and Viola (Kuehn) Schauer. CelieMae was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth both at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gibbon. She received her education in Gibbon through grade nine.
On Aug. 4, 1954, CeliaMae was united in marriage to Lawrence Robert William Draeger at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gibbon. This marriage was blessed with two children, Steven and Debra. CelieMae and Lawrence resided in Brownton, for a short time before settling in Gibbon. They shared 46 years of marriage until Lawrence passed away Oct. 16, 2000.
CelieMae worked at the Gibbon Produce when her children were growing up. Then she was employed as a seamstress at Fingerhut in Gaylord and Jolly Tundra in Winthrop. She retired in 2012. CelieMae was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gibbon.
CelieMae enjoyed dancing, listening to old time music, and playing cards. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
When CelieMae needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake Jan. 10, 2013. She passed away there Friday, April 2, at the age of 84 years.
Blessed be her memory.
CelieMae is survived by her son Steven Draeger and his wife Dawn, of St. Peter; daughter Debra Fenske and her husband David, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Justin (Amanda) Draeger, Kristin Draeger, Ryan (Nicole) Draeger, Tylor (Trisha) Fenske, and Cegi (Joseph) Wassman; great grandchildren, Kale and Sophie Draeger, Aspen and Oakston Fenske, Jayden, Miya and Renley Wassman; siblings, Wilbert Schauer of Winthrop, Mavis Klukas and her husband Steven, of Gibbon, Sandra Isakson of Salt Lake City, Utah; brother-in-law Harlan Bruns of Grey Eagle; many other relatives and friends.
CelieMae was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Viola Schauer; husband Lawrence Draeger; siblings, Lilla (Elsert) Buerkle, Vivian (Allan) Rude, and Lerain Bruns.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at www.hantge.com.