July 22, 2021
Chad Orley Gunderson, 51, of Hutchinson, formerly of Thief River Falls, passed away peacefully at Oakland Park Communities Thursday, July 22, with his loving family by his side under the wonderful care of the Oakland Park Communities staff and Hospice of the Red River Valley. Chad was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme in January 2019. Characteristic of his nature, he fought the cancer with a defiant and uncompromising determination. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service Thursday, July 29, at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls. Visitation is also 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 30, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. The service to celebrate Chad’s life is 11 a.m., Friday, July 30, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls, with the Rev. Darryl Cory officiating. Burial is at Faaberg Lutheran Church Cemetery, Rindal, following the lunch and fellowship.
Chad was born in Springfield, Oregon, Nov. 15, 1969, to parents Orley and Elaine (Jacobson) Gunderson. Chad was baptized in Springfield and confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls. He was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He grew up with his sisters, Tammy and Heidi, in Thief River Falls. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1988.
Chad loved his years playing youth hockey and was a member of the Prowler Hockey Team. Chad coached youth hockey in Hutchinson for 14 years. Chad enjoyed summers spending time at the family farm near Fertile, and fishing at Lake of the Woods with his many wonderful friends from Thief River Falls.
In 1988 he enrolled in St. Cloud State University. He graduated with honors in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and accounting. Upon graduation he earned his CPA license and worked for 25 years as an accountant and CFO/comptroller. He worked in various manufacturing industries including food manufacturing, metal fabrication, and paper and equipment manufacturing. He spent his last 14 years in Hutchinson, where he was the chief executive officer/chief financial officer for Ohly Manufacturing. Through his work, Chad traveled extensively to China, Germany, France and cities throughout the United States.
Chad lived and worked in Eden Prairie, Detroit Lakes and Brainerd. In 1998, Chad met and married Rachel McGuire. Together Chad and Rachel raised five children. Chad was a loving father and enjoyed spending time with his family fishing, four-wheeling, hunting, snowmobiling, boating and watching history documentaries. He enjoyed grilling for his family, especially ribs. He exposed his children to the great outdoors, his love for nature and his faith in God.
He shot his first deer at age 11 and had never missed a deer hunting season. He always looked forward to the fall hunting season. He enjoyed spending time at deer camp with his sons, cousins and uncles playing cards, cooking and building deer stands. He also enjoyed following the ups and downs of the Minnesota Golden Gophers hockey team.
Chad is survived by his wife Rachel; his daughter Amanda (21); sons, Nathan (18), Cody (15), and twins Mark and John (13), all of Hutchinson; sisters, Tammy (Matthew) Workman and their sons, Zachary and Joey, of Bloomington, and Heidi (Richard “Deet”) Moore and their children Helena and Henrik, of Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan; parents Elaine and Orley Gunderson of Thief River Falls; sister-in-law Jennifer (Chris) Thompson and their children Ella, Anders, Mae and Ruth, of Grafton, North Dakota; father-in-law Lynn McGuire of Grafton, North Dakota; step-father-in-law George Wosick of Minto/Warsaw, North Dakota; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oscar and Gyda Gunderson and Emil and Agnes Jacobson; first cousins, Ricky Jacobson and Kelsey Kjos; and mother-in-law Dawn R. Wosick.
We are extremely sad of the loss of Chad but are grateful that he is no longer enduring the pain that has accompanied his cancer. We have been greatly comforted by the outpouring of love and support he has received during this difficult journey by his close friends, family and care providers. He will be dearly missed. Blessed be his memory.
