Feb. 13, 2020
Charles Leslie Brooks, affectionately known as Chuck, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2020, at the age of 100. A Celebration of Life will be from 4-7 p.m. July 1 at the Rod and Gun Club in Darwin.
Chuck was born Jan. 27, 1920, in Baynes Lake, British Columbia to World War I veteran Charles H. and Elsie (Nutt) Brooks. In 1925, Chuck’s mother passed away after giving birth to his brother David. As a boy Chuck lived in Half Moon, Montana with his father and brother. He had a deep fondness of his childhood and an enduring love for Montana.
After graduating from Flathead High School in Kalispell, Montana in 1938, Chuck moved to southern California where he met the love of his life, Cecilia Francis Mitchell. The two married on Oct. 31, 1942. They enjoyed 56 happy years together and had two children.
Chuck had a career spanning more than 50 years in the automobile business in California.
After Cecilia’s death in 1999, Chuck moved to Litchfield to be close to his children and grandchildren, whom he loved to spend time with. There he met and had a close friendship with Annette Donovan.
Chuck would always say he was blessed with a wonderful life. He was fortunate to enjoy his work and had many hobbies. He was an avid golfer well into his 90s. He loved big band music, daily crossword puzzles, and reading.
Chuck was a man of great integrity, a strong patriarch of his family, and an amazing friend to all.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brother; and son in-law Gary Gabrielson.
Those left to cherish Chuck’s memory include his son, Michael (Louise) Brooks of Darwin; and daughter JoAnne Gabrielson, of Litchfield; his four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and numerous family and friends.
Chuck lived an incredible life. A happy life.