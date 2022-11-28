Charles Burich, 96
Nov. 18, 2022
Charles Joseph “Chuck” “Charlie” Burich III, 96, of Hutchinson, passed away Nov. 18 at The Gardens at Winsted. Graveside service was Nov. 23 at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson, with military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
He was born March 21, 1926, in Hassan Valley Township, the son of Charles and Frances (Molva) Burich. He was baptized on April 4, 1926, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Silver Lake. He lived in Hassan Valley Township until 1930. Charles was confirmed in October of 1948, at Freidan (Peace) Lutheran Church. When his father passed away in 1930, the family moved to Silver Lake. In 1934 his family moved to Hutchinson.
While attending Hutchinson schools, Chuck began working at the Hutchinson Ford dealership at the age of 14. Chuck was drafted into the U.S. Army on July 26, 1944, serving during World War II in France and Germany. He was honorably discharged June 24, 1946.
Charles returned to Hutchinson, working as a mechanic at the local Ford dealerships specializing in rebuilding engines and automatic transmissions. For many years he was the tow truck operator for Plowman’s Inc. In 1979, he was injured at work and had to discontinue the work he loved.
On May 12, 1949, Charles was united in marriage to Harriet Saar of Hutchinson. Their marriage was blessed with three children; LeAnn, Bradley and Robert.
Charlie worked and played hard, enjoying fastpitch softball, bowling, fishing and hunting. In his later years, he enjoyed watching sports, listening to old time music, playing bingo, and visiting with friends.
Chuck was a lifetime member of the Brownton Rod and Gun Club, V.F.W. Post 906 and the American Legion Post 96. He was also proud to be a charter member of the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
He is survived by his wife, Harriet; children, LeAnn Burich of Shoreview, Bradley (Julie) Burich of Hutchinson, Robert (Diane) Burich of Champlin; five grandchildren, Jessica, Jordan, Andrew, Jeffrey, and Jacob (Kourtny) Burich; along with a niece, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Frances Burich; step-father Walter Pawlek; sisters Frances (Bernie) Kottke, Florence (Wolford) Posusta, Evelyn (Francis) Ardolf; brothers Clarence (Barbara) Burich, Milan (Merva) Burich, Milo Burich (in infancy).
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.