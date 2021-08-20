Aug. 18, 2021
Charles "Chuck" Otto Schmidt, 84, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Olivia Hospital in Olivia. Funeral services were Friday, Aug. 20, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. John Pasche officiated. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Soloist was Jim Wendling "The King is Coming" and "Borning Cry." Congregational hymns were "Amazing Grace" and "The Old Rugged Cross." Eulogy by Mitchell Schmidt and MiShaun Schmidt. Honorary casket bearers were Emmet McCormick, Ev Bullert, Gordie Betker, Ray Jorgenson, Everett Hantge, Paul Acklund, Doug Meier. Casket bearers were Drew Schmidt, Cole Schmidt, Luke Schmidt, Jaden Schwab, Gavin Schmidt, Kingston Schwab. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Charles "Chuck" Otto Schmidt was born March 15, 1937, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Charles and Laura (Miller) Schmidt. Chuck was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1955. Chuck attended St. Cloud State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree.
Chuck entered active military service in the U.S. Army National Guard and served his country for seven years. He received an Honorable Discharge March 31, 1963.
On May 30, 1964, Chuck was united in marriage to Patricia J. Zieman at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart. This marriage was blessed with three children, Chris, Mitchell, and MiShaun. Chuck and Patricia resided in Hutchinson. They shared 57 years of marriage.
Chuck was employed at Citizens Bank in Hutchinson. He was active in the Optimist Club for 33 years where he also served as Lieutenant Governor for the State of Minnesota, was a Past President of United Way, a member of the Hutchinson Elks Lodge #2427 for 52 years, a VA driver for 16 years, and held various Church Board positions.
Chuck enjoyed bowling, card club, traveling, sports, and socializing. His trip to Germany gave him many laughs and memories. Chuck also loved to vacation in Florida. Breezy Point holds a special place in his heart. However, nothing beat playing cards with his friends and family and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Chuck passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Olivia Hospital, at the age of 84 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Chuck is survived by his wife Patricia Schmidt; children, Chris Schmidt and his wife Alison, of Tonka Bay, Mitchell Schmidt and his wife Jennifer, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, MiShaun Schmidt, of St. Paul; grandchildren, Drew, Cole, Luke and Samantha Schmidt, Miranda and Gavin Schmidt, Jaden, Estelle and Kingston Schwab; step mother-in-law Marilyn Zieman; sisters-in-law, Carol Zieman, Janice Klabunde, and Sharon Zieman; brother-in-law Curtis Zieman and his wife Pamela; step sisters-in-law, Debra Klima and her husband Kevin, Catherine Boettcher and her husband Robert, Sandra Fregine and her husband Troy, Tammy Fisher and her husband Mark, Lynn Lewis and her husband Kevin, Susan Olsen and her husband Bruce; nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Laura Schmidt; sisters, Margaret Schmidt and Harriet (Schmidt) Gadiano; nephews, Steve and Patrick Gadiano; father-in-law Martin Zieman; mother-in-law Mabel Zieman; and brothers-in-law, Gary Zieman, Delbert Klabunde, Darvin Zieman.
