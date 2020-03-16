March 4, 2020
Charles D. Myllykangas, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service was held on Saturday, March 14, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. The Rev. Janine Olson officiated. Special Music (CD) was “On Eagle’s Wings.” Eulogists were Howard Matzke and Jeanie Cassens. Honorary urn bearers were John Myllykangas, Richard Myllykangas, William Myllykangas, and Daniel Myllykangas. Military honors provided by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad
Charles David Myllykangas was born Dec. 31, 1942, in Kingston Township. He was the son of David and Evelyn (Johnson) Myllykangas. Charles was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith at the Finnish Apostolic Lutheran Church in Kingston. He received his early education in Kingston and was a graduate with the Kimball High School Class of 1960.
Charles entered active military service in the United States Army April 19, 1961, at Fort Dix, New Jersey. He was trained as an Intermediate Speed Radio Operator. He served in his tour of duty in France and Germany. He received an Honorable Discharge on March 20, 1964, at Fort Hamilton, New York, and achieved the rank of Private First Class. His awards include Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Sharpshooter (M-14), and Good Conduct Medal.
Aug. 20, 1966, Charles was united in marriage to Faye Wehking in Hector. This marriage was blessed with three children: Karl, Matthew, and Karen. Charles and Faye resided in Hutchinson. They shared 45 years of marriage until the passing of Faye on Jan. 25, 2012.
Charles was employed as a Supervisor at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing until his retirement in 1998.
Charles enjoyed going to Canterbury Park and watching the horses. He also enjoyed reading, hunting, watching Netflix, and traveling.
Charles passed away on Wednesday, March 4, at Hutchinson Health, at the age of 77 years. Blessed be his memory.
Charles is survived by his children, Karl Sisu and his partner Howard Matzke, of Hutchinson, Matthew Myllykangas and his wife Dr. Nakizito Kazigo, of Arlington, Texas, Karen Myllykangas of Arlington, Texas; grandchild John Myllykangas; and many other relatives and friends.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents David and Evelyn Myllykangas; wife,Faye Myllykangas; brothers, Robert Myllykangas, Gordon Myllykangas, and James Myllykangas; sisters-in-law, Lillian Myllykangas, Vera Myllykangas, and Genevieve Myllykangas.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.