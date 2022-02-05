Jan. 29, 2022
Charles E. Freitag, 76, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service was Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Oak Heights Covenant Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Steve Larson. Pianist was Judy Gustafson. Soloist was Bill Allen, singing “Praise the Lamb Forever More”. Congregational hymns were, “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “Great is Thy Faithfulness”. Special music, “If I Could Just Sit With You Awhile” by Mercy Me and “I Fell On My Knees and Cried Holy” by Michael English. Honorary urn bearers were, Timothy Huebener, Hannah Huebener, Colette Honoré, Isaiah Honoré. Urn bearers were, Melissa Prior, Amanda Freitag, Steven Freitag. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Charles Ernest Freitag was born on May 29, 1945, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Ernest and Esther (Reinke) Freitag. Charles was baptized as an infant at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson and received his GED while serving in the military. Charles entered active military service in the United States Army on Jan. 8, 1965, in Minneapolis, and served his country during Vietnam War. He received an Honorable Discharge on Aug. 19, 1976, in Fort Lewis, Washington having achieved the rank of Sergeant. After returning from military service, Charles furthered his education at Ridgewater College-Hutchinson Campus.
Charles married Bonnie Taylor. They were blessed with a daughter, Melissa. He then married Mary Linder and together they were blessed with two children, Steven and Amanda. On Sept. 8, 2007, Charles was united in marriage to Diane Perkins at Riverside Church in Hutchinson. Charles and Diane resided in Hutchinson. They shared 14 years of marriage.
Charles was employed as a general laborer with many different employers. He was a member of Oak Heights Covenant Church in Hutchinson and the Hutchinson American Legion Post 96. Charles was licensed to do missionary work with the Full Gospel Evangelistic Association and was a prayer counselor for Healing Rooms of Hutchinson.
Charles enjoyed fishing, puzzle books, watching television. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Charles passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, at the age of 76 years. Blessed be his memory.
Charles is survived by his wife Diane Freitag of Hutchinson; children, Melissa (Nic) Prior of Tacoma, Washington, Steven Freitag of Hutchinson, Amanda Freitag and her significant other, Ben Walock of Horace, North Dakota; grandchildren, Madilyn and Jameson Prior, Luna Walock, Rylee Julson; step-children, Christine Huebener of Hutchinson, Jonathan Huebener and his significant other, Trisha Seever of Menomonie, Wisconsin, Sarah Huebener of Hutchinson, Joshua (Karissa) Huebener of Hutchinson; step-grandchildren, Colette Honoré, Isaiah Honoré, Hope Diller, Hannah Huebener, Timothy Huebener, Linnea Huebener; sister, Arliss (Harlen) Mielke of Silver Lake; sisters-in-law, Karen (Michael) Powell of Sugarland, Texas, Janet Scharmer of Hector, Becky (Jim) Decker of Green Bay, Wisconsin; niece Kris (Shawn) Cunningham of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Esther Freitag; wife Bonnie Taylor; brother Kevin Freitag.
