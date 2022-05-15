April 26, 2022
With sadness, we announce the death of Charles “Chuck” Hammond, 75 of Walnut Creek, California on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Clayton Club, located in Clayton California.
Chuck grew up in Hutchinson and graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1964. He attended one year at Augustana College followed by four years in the Army Security. After his military service, he met Brooke in Chicago and they were married. They eventually moved to Jamestown, North Dakota where Chuck finished his college degree and went to work as an accountant at Lucas Western Inc., eventually relocating to California with the company. He became the controller in charge of finance and IT at Lucas Aerospace which was a division of Lucas Western.
He is survived by his daughter, Nicole (Keith) Trippie; and brothers, Richard (Sandy), Robert (Judy), James (Sylvia); sister Cheryl (Joe) Barott.
He is preceded in death by his wife Brooke; and his mother and father, Hans and Bess Hammond of Hutchinson.