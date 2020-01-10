Jan. 7, 2020
Charles “Chuck” Julian Jr., 94, of Hutchinson passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Friday, Jan. 10, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Gerhard Bode. Organist was Paul Otte. Soloist was Emalee Smith singing “Amazing Grace” and “When I Get Where I Am Going.” Congregational hymns were “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” and “How Great Thou Art.” Honorary urn bearers were Chuck’s grandchildren, Andy Lueck, Aaron Lueck, Shelby McIntyre, Dylan Fabian, Troy Goldschmidt, Brad Goldschmidt, Kelci Root, Kirra Pratt and Julian Pratt. Urn bearer was Amy Sauck.
Charles Edward Julian Jr. was born Aug. 12, 1925, in Moline, Kansas. He was the son of Charles Edward Sr. and Clara (Broughton) Julian. Charles received his education in Buffalo, Kansas, and was a graduate of Buffalo High School.
Charles entered active military service in the United States Army March 28, 1951, in Kansas City, Missouri, and served his country during World War II and the Korean War. He received an honorable discharge March 11, 1953, at Camp Carson in Colorado and achieved the rank of technical sergeant.
On June 10, 1967, Charles was united in marriage to Sandra Jean Hoffman at Zion Lutheran Church in Annandale. This marriage was blessed with four daughters, Vickie, Debra, Sheri and Beth. Charles and Sandra resided in Hutchinson. They shared 52 years of marriage.
Charles was a farmer along with being employed as an electrician at Keating Hardware in Winsted. He was then employed as a mechanic and foreman at 3M in Hutchinson until he retired in 1987. Charles was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of VFW Post 906 in Hutchinson and American Legion Post 96 in Hutchinson.
Charles enjoyed woodworking, traveling and fishing. Charles had a love for the land and this showed through his farming operation. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
When Charles needed assistance with his daily care, he became a resident at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson Sept. 27, 2019. He then became a resident at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson Dec. 26, 2019.
Blessed be his memory.
Charles is survived by his wife Sandra Julian of Hutchinson; daughters, Vickie Lueck and her husband, Ronald, of Dassel, Debra Kehne and her husband, Andy, of Bailey, Colorado, Sheri Goldschmidt and her husband, Leon, of Stewart and Beth Pratt and her husband, Luigi, of Pompano Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Andy (Leah) Lueck, Amy (Roy) Sauck, Aaron (Niki) Lueck, Shelby (Patrick) McIntyre, Dylan Fabian, Troy (Heather) Goldschmidt, Brad (Amber) Goldschmidt, Kelci (Brandon) Root, Kirra Pratt and Julian Pratt; great-grandchildren, Connor, Courtney and Cassie Lueck, Luke and Ben Sauck, Wyatt Lueck, Marley McIntyre, Hayden Plaisance, Nash and Max Goldschmidt, Leon Goldschmidt and Ryker and Braxton Root; and many other relatives and friends.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Clara Julian; siblings and their spouses, Armond (Ruth) Julian, Dorothy (Walt) Steele, Mary (Harold) Robertson and Earl (Pearl) Julian; father and mother-in-law Erwin and Edith Hoffman; nephews, Gary Steele and Gene Shockley; and niece Joan Moore.
Memorials are preferred to Allina Hospice 211 Freemont Ave. S.W., Hutchinson, MN 55350.
