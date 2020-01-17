January 15, 2020
Charles Kenneth Wixcey would like to let you know that his work here on Earth is done. He received a call, a sort of offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge signing bonus, a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time. Chuck, as he was known, accepted the offer on Jan. 15, at the age of 92 years.
Many words describe Chuck: easy going, witty, kind, gentle, fun loving, prankster, entertaining, barbershop singer extraordinaire, well-traveled (if you asked him, he’d have told you he’d been all over the world), loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and proud Veteran.
On May 22, 1927, Charles entered this world, the only child of William (Dick) and Myrtle (Nelsen) Wixcey in Hutchinson. He was baptized and confirmed in his faith at Faith Lutheran Church and graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1945. He also attended Macalester College for one year, 1947-48. Charles enlisted in the Armed Forces Aug. 3, 1945 serving his country during WW II from 1945-1947 as a battery clerk for Btry A 307 FA Bn- 78th Div and later as a legal clerk for the office of the Bremen Enclave in Germany. He also served in the Korean War as an admitting clerk in the A&D Sec. 382nd General Hospital in Kanaoka, Japan from 1950-1951. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 10, 1952 and achieved the rank of Tec/4.
Upon his return from the service, Charles was employed for a brief time as a medical records clerk at the Veterans Administration Office in St Paul until he was hired by the U.S Postal Service in Hutchinson. He started as a clerk-carrier, then dispatcher and finally as a window clerk from which he retired in 1983.
In between his tours of duty, Charles was united in marriage to Harriet Saathoff on July 23, 1950 at Salem Lutheran Church in Jackson. They were blessed with 3 children, Lee, Sally and Carla. Chuck and Harriet resided in Hutchinson and shared 69 years of fun and adventures.
Chuck was always whistling or singing a tune. He sang with the Hutchinson Choristers, barbershop groups: Crow River Chords, Crow River Uprising and St Cloud Singing Saints. He was in seventh Heaven when singing in a quartet and able to ring a good barbershop chord. We hope he finds a tenor, bass and baritone in the hereafter.
Military service was an important part of his life. He was a life member and Past Commander of the Charles McLaughlin Post 96 in 1955 and was Chef de Gare of the 40/8 Voiture 414 in 1970. For over 55 years he helped decorate Veteran’s graves for Memorial Day, many years enlisting the help of his kids. He was also very proud to march in the Memorial Day Parade each year.
During his leisure time, Chuck enjoyed hunting squirrels, fishing, traveling, playing pinochle and bridge, crossword puzzles, wine making, rose gardening, reading, putzing around the house and creating his own calligraphied greeting cards, because “Hallmark just couldn’t say it quite right”.
Chuck is anxiously awaiting for Harriet to accept her offer as well and join him on this glorious adventure.
Charles will be sadly missed by his wife Harriet Wixcey of Hutchinson; children, Lee Wixcey of Stewart, Sally Kraske and her husband Paul, of Plymouth, and Carla Horton and her husband Carl, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Tim and Brian Kraske, Meghan (Mike) Curry, and Kassie (Brandon) Gatz; great-grandchildren, Corbin and Hailey Curry and Paul Gatz; and many other relatives and friends.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, William (Dick) and Myrtle Wixcey.
A Celebration of Chuck’s life will be held in the spring.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.