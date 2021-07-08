July 4, 2021
Charles R. Seivert, 97, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully July 4, 2021. A Mass of Christian burial will be for immediate family with internment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Chuck was born March 9, 1924 in Primghar, Iowa to Norbert and Cecelia Seivert. After graduating from Primghar High School, he attended St. John’s University for two years. He was then called to serve his country at the end of the second year, serving aboard a destroyer escort during the war and was discharged as a Lieutenant JG in the Navy. Chuck then went to Watchmaking School and owned a jewelry store in Milford, Iowa in the 1950’s. He then worked for Yale Bank Lock Service as a serviceman on their vault door alarm systems and banking equipment. He moved his growing family to Minnesota where he became self-employed as a bank lock inspector, servicing banks throughout the entire state.
Music was a constant in Chuck’s life, through his playing the piano as well as singing in his barbershop quartet. Many summers were spent swimming and having fun with his loving family at Detroit Lakes. Chuck also loved clock repair work, which he enjoyed throughout his long retirement. Other interests included running, golfing, bowling, dancing and supporting his beloved Twins and Vikings.
Chuck was a long-time member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church and their choir. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.
He is survived by wife of 68 years, Mary (Foley); children, Greg Seivert (Veronica) of Mendota Heights, Debbie (Fran) Mroszak of Hudson, Wisconsin, David Seivert (Donna) of Woodbury, Mary McGraw (Dan) of Chanhassen, Steve Seivert (Jennifer) of Maple Grove, and Betsy Shaskey (David) of Burnsville; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildre;, as well as sister Marge Hybza of Manistee, Michigan.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his sisters, Mary and Dorothy; and brother Jack.
A special thank you to the staff at Fairview Ridges Hospital, for their kindness and care.