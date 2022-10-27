Oct. 22, 2022
Charles M. Reading, husband of Linda, 78, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Thursday, Oct. 27, at Christ the King Lutheran Church with interment in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Buffalo Lake. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Steve Olcott. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Special music was "Old Rugged Cross" by Johnny Cash. Congregational hymns were, "Just A Closer Walk With Thee" and "Precious Lord Take My Hand". Urn bearers were his grandchildren, Charles Gregory Reading, Jay Reading, Brooklyn Reading, and Colby Reading.
Charles Mac Reading was born on Nov. 30, 1943, in Cotton County, Geronimo, Oklahoma. He was the son of Edwin and Opal (McManomy) Reading. In 1946, the family moved from Oklahoma to Rosewell, New Mexico. Charles was baptized and later confirmed in his faith at a Baptist church in New Mexico. He received his education in Roswell, and was a graduate of the Roswell High School Class of 1963. Charles furthered his education in food service in Odessa, Texas. In 1965, Charles moved to Minnesota where he became a chef at Chalet Supper Club and Velvet Coach in Hutchinson. He went on to work at Cash Wise in Hutchinson, in the meat department for 15 years until he retired in 2003. Charles was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson where he attended men's bible study, ushered, and cooked lunch for the church's "Trees and Traditions."
On Oct. 26, 1968, Charles was united in marriage to Linda Rath at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. This marriage was blessed with three children, Charles Dean, Daniel, and Michael. Charles and Linda resided at their home in Hutchinson for 53 years. They shared 53 years of marriage.
Charles enjoyed all outdoor activities including hunting, fishing and camping. He made many wooden bird houses and would sell them at flea markets at Mille Lacs Lake in Minnesota. Charles especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, great grandson, "grand dogs", and friends playing cards and visiting.
Charles passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his home in Hutchinson, at the age of 78 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Charles is survived by his wife Linda Reading of Hutchinson; children, Charles Dean Reading and his wife, Cheresa of Hutchinson, Daniel Rath and his husband, Lloyd Carnegie of Maplewood, New Jersey, Michael Reading and his wife, Jolyn of Waconia; grandchildren, Charles Gregory Reading, Jay (Shauna) Reading, Brooklyn Reading, Colby Reading; great grandson, Emmett Reading; sister, Patti Carrasco and her husband, Saul of Corrals, New Mexico; sisters-in-law, Shirley Brelje of Hutchinson, Kathy Ehlers of Salt Lake City, Utah, Donna (Dave) Marschel of Annandale; brother-in-law, Richard (Rheba) Rath of Stockton, Missouri; many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Opal Reading; brothers, Jimmy Reading, Billy Davidson; sisters, June Busse, Francis Jones, Kay Brown.
The family of Charles Reading asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
