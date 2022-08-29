Aug. 24, 2022
Charles A. Renner, 77, of Hutchinson passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, Wisconsin, surrounded by his family. Memorial service was Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Dave Wollan. Eulogist was Lindy Myllykangas. Special music was, “Amazing Grace”, “Wind Beneath My Wings” and “My Old Man”.
Charles Anthony Renner was born on Sept. 3, 1944, in Bowbells, North Dakota. Charlie was an avid outdoorsman, brought joy to people by refinishing antique furniture, and his favorite people called him Grandpa/Gramps. He worked at 3M for 32 years in the ball mill area. Charlie will be missed by many, and we will also miss his many “Chuckisms” like “throw two stones at the same bird.”
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Agnes Renner; his children, Mike (Linda) Winn of Hutchinson; Diana Myllykangas and Danette Nelson of Key West, Florida, Dawn Winn of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Derrik Winn of Woodland, Washington, Tony Renner and Darin (Lin) Winn of Red Wing; brothers, Jess (Rita) Renner of Hutchinson and Frank (Nancy) Renner of South Dakota; sisters, Myrna Hayden and Shirley Renner of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his 20 grandchildren, Dusty, Dallas, David, Danielle, Dea, Luke, Lindy, Mick, Tia, Dalton, Dezarae, Derrik, Dirk, Daisy, DaNae, Dillon, Aiden, Kaitlyn, Nicole and Nick; his 22½ great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius and Gayle Renner; grandson Ben McDonald, and nephew Chad Renner.
Blessed be his memory.
